Back on Track with Pitti Uomo

Pitti Immagine Uomo returns to Florence Jan. 11-13.

The fair, which will take place in its usual location – the Fortezza da Basso near the central train station – does not just promote new men fashion trends but it is also an attempt to relaunch Italian fashion and commerce, both slowed down in the last two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The theme of these winter’s exhibitions is “reflexion,” a way to explore both one’s individuality as well as ew colors and shadows.

In the three days of the fair many are the events that will be taking place. A complete list of the evetns can be found at the fair’s official website: https://uomo.pittimmagine.com/en