Great Britain National Postgraduate Masters Loans

ESSENTIAL GUIDANCE FOR COMPLETING THE PG MASTERS APPLICATION FOR THE LOAN:

In the event that you received an offer to review a postgraduate masters program during the University of Cambridge, and desire to make an application for a postgraduate loan, please make certain you follow these actions whenever doing your PGL online application:

Whenever asked “Where will you be studying? ” seek out ‘Cambridge’;

Through the list returned, pick ‘University of Cambridge’ NOT e.g. ‘Darwin College – University of Cambridge’ even although you currently have university account;

When asked “What course shall you learn? ” search for the program title ( ag e.g. Biological Sciences) – you should utilize the name regarding the program as specified in your offer letter;

For those who have been provided university account, please choose the program choice with all the university title next to it. ( e.g. Biological Science 1 8 October 2019 Churchill College year)

Should you not yet have college membership, please choose the program choice which states ‘University of Cambridge – College not yet known’. This may enable you to advance together with your application.

Important info:

When you yourself have chosen the program choice ‘University of Cambridge – university maybe maybe not yet understood please upgrade the correct college to your application when possilbe after your university membership happens to be verified and prior to the beginning of your program

If for example the application has to be updated with any noticeable change of circumstances please result in the updates prior to the start of your program

Following the start of program, it’s going to be duty associated with the university to manage any modifications to student’s circumstances, which could influence the loan ( e.g. Course alter).

British National Postgraduate Doctoral Loans

Applications are actually available for qualified postgraduate doctoral students who can be commencing a Doctoral course into the 2019-2020 educational 12 months.

Great britain Government have actually introduced a brand new postgraduate doctoral loan through a scheme administered by Student Finance England.

A Postgraduate Doctoral Loan would be:

A sum as high as ?25,000 (for the course that is whole for pupils whom began their program on or after 1 August 2018 and before 1 August 2019

A sum as high as ?25,700 (for the course that is whole for pupils whom began their program on or after 1 August 2019

A sum as high as ?26,445 (for the entire program) for pupils whom begin their program on or after 1 August 2020

Non-means tested

Paid straight to the pupil (3 instalments that are equal 12 months)

Course:

Should be a complete standalone doctoral program ( maybe maybe not a top-up program)

Have started on or after 1 2018 august

Final between 3 to 8 educational years

Eligibility:

You really must be a UK or EU national, or have settled status, so are there no limitations as to how long you can easily remain

You have to typically are now living in England and don’t go right right here merely to learn

You will have resided when you look at the UK, the Channel Islands or even the Isle of Man for three years prior to starting your program

You must certainly not be Research that is receiving Council (studentships, stipends, scholarships and tuition charge support)

You must certainly not be finding a Social Work Bursary

You must certainly not meet the requirements to use for an NHS bursary

You must certainly not currently have a doctoral level, or qualification that is equivalent or more

You must certainly not be getting a doctorate by book

You really must be under 60 regarding the first day regarding the first educational 12 months of one’s program

More info, including complete detailed eligibility criteria, is present on:

Other links that are helpful

Please make reference to the links given to info on Postgraduate Doctoral Loans, of course you’ve got any extra concerns be sure to email: student. Loans admin. Cam.ac.uk

SIGNIFICANT GUIDANCE FOR COMPLETING THE PG DOCTORAL APPLICATION FOR THE LOAN

In the event that you received an offer to analyze a postgraduate doctoral program during the University of Cambridge, and desire to submit an application for a postgraduate loan, please make certain you follow these actions whenever doing your PGL online application:

Whenever asked “Where will you be learning? ” seek out ‘Cambridge’;

Through the list returned, pick ‘University of Cambridge’ NOT e.g. ‘Darwin College – University of Cambridge’ even though you have university account;

When expected “What course are you going to learn? ” put PhD as you’re watching program you will be learning ( e.g. PhD of all time). Some program names are underneath the division name e.g. For PhD in Theology and Religious learn you would have to input PhD in Divinity.

For example if you have already been given college membership, please select the course option with the college name under it:

4 years 1 2019 Darwin College Doctoral Full time october

Should you not yet have college membership, please choose the program choice which claims ‘Cambridge University – university maybe not yet known’. This may enable you to progress along with your application.

Following the beginning of the program, it is duty associated with the university to manage any modifications to student’s circumstances, that might impact the loan ( ag e.g. Course alter).

UK Private Graduate Loans (Expert and Profession Developing Loans)

SIGNIFICANT UPDATE copied from GOV. UK site: The expert and job developing Loan scheme has closed. This may maybe not impact your current loan.

US Loans

Pupils interested in details about US Loans should go to the United States Loans pages for complete information.

Canadian Loans

Canadian pupils can put on for loans through their house province, for further information see Canada Student Loans and Grants