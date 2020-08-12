How to Make Pasta Pomodorini Acciughe e Mozzarella (Pasta with Tomatoes, Anchovies and Mozzarella)

By Jessica Herbst

Don’t let the simplicity of this dish fool you, it’s a fabulous combination of classic Italian ingredients that will not disappoint. Plus, it is relatively quick and easy to make!

—

Ingredients:

400g of pasta (farfalle, or your pasta of choice)

400g of cherry tomatoes

4 anchovies

150g of mozzarella balls

1 clove of garlic

Extra virgin olive oil

Oregano

Hand-chopped basil

Salt, pepper & sugar

—

First, wash your fresh cherry tomatoes and cut them into halves. Spread them out onto a baking sheet on top of some parchment paper, then add a coating of oil and a sprinkle of sugar and salt. If desired, add oregano to taste.

Bake the cherry tomatoes in the oven at 140 degrees Celsius for about an hour, until the tomatoes look slightly dried and caramelized.

While the tomatoes are in the oven, bring a pot of water to a boil and add salt. Add your pasta and cook for as long as necessary.

To prepare the sauce, heat up some oil in a pan on low heat and add a clove of garlic and anchovies. Make sure to melt the anchovies completely and then remove the garlic from the pan. Ladle one scoop of pasta water into the pan and mix on low to medium heat.

Drain the pasta a few minutes before it is completely done cooking and transfer to the pan. Mix evenly. Pour the warm pasta into a large bowl. Add the tomatoes, mozzarella, salt and pepper, and hand-chopped basil to taste.

Buon appetito!