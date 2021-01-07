Immediate unsecured loan and income loan by PayMe Asia

No longer monetary crunch. Payme Asia offers you the total amount of loan you might need, anytime-anywhere.

About Payme Asia

Payme Asia offering flexi that is online in Asia makes it simple to get both hands on short-term money loans. Our income based loans are revolutionary with quick approval and transfers. We strive to be sure that the applying procedure is fast, safe and completely safe.

Advantages of Payme Asia

Effortless Login

Walk a mile in few actions with exclusive mobile app based login procedure

Accurate Assessment

You might be valuable. Understand your value.

Swift Approval

You will not take queue once again

Immediate Cash

Don’t allow your ambitions and requires watch for money

Media

Understand what the global globe is Buzzing about PayMe Asia

Company Standard

“Leading fintech business, went formal about increasing USD 2 million from Singapore-based Angel Investors. The investment round included the personal credit line from numerous non-banking monetary organizations (NBFCs) and fresh profit the equity round.”

Times Of Asia

PayMe India, A noida-based online financing platform, has raised $2 million from Singapore-based angel investors. Established in 2016 by Mahesh Shukla, previous economic analyst at Barclays, and Sandeep Singh, previous professional at Genpact.

Inc42

” Noida-based online lending startup PayMe India has apparently raised $2 Mn in financing from Singapore-based angel investors. The startup will mainly use the funding for ability and market expansion, according to a times during the Asia report.”

Cash Tap

“Promising a solution that is unique short-term credit demands, this provider provides two primary forms of services: advance salary and loan advisory. The advance wage service is aimed primarily at salaried experts to generally meet their short-term monetary requirements.”

NewsBytes

PayMe Asia is just A noida-based fintech start-up providing short-term and long-term loans to salaried individuals. Its internet site claims it’s possible to simply just take that loan of Rs. 1,000-1,00,000 for 2-30 times at 2-6% interest per thirty days and Rs. 500 processing cost.

Inc42 And IAMAI

“Inc42 And IAMAI Launch Selection Of 30 Fintech that is emerging Startups Asia. PayMe Asia provides a choice of вЂAdvanceвЂ™ salary towards the employees that are salaried to greatly help with short-term capital needs. Workers of every partnered organisations can borrow as much as a whopping 50% of these web month-to-month earnings.”

VCCircle

Noida-based fin-tech startup PayMe Asia, that offers loans to salaried workers, has raised $2 million (Rs 13 crore) within an angel round of money from a lot of Singapore-based angel investors, a business declaration said.

TechStory

“Fintech startup PayMe Asia has raised $2 million in financing from Singapore based Angel Investors. The investment round included the credit line from numerous non-banking economic businesses (NBFCs) and cash that is fresh the equity round.”

