Inside Dalí: Exhibit on display at Cattedrale dell’Immagine

During the aftermath of World War I, surrealism developed as a heavily visual, cultural movement throughout Europe. Largely influenced by Dada—another anti-idealistic and artistic post-war movement in response to the immense suffering of World War I—this avant-garde movement is widely known and loved for its visual art and writings using the juxtaposition of distant realities to activate one’s unconscious through imagery. The goal of the art style is to dig deeper into said unconsciousness in order to find inspiration for political and artistic creativity—and there is one Catalonian artist that stands out from the rest: the renowned Salvador Dalí.

Born on May 11, 1904, in Figueras, Spain, Dalí was known for his exploration of subconscious imagery in his works. He attended school as an art student in Madrid and Barcelona where he learned to incorporate a wide range of artistic styles into his pieces—using methods found unconventional at the time for a painter. Dalí’s talent and fame grew rapidly in the 1920s and 1930s, during which he produced one of his most beloved works: The Persistence of Memory (1931). This piece depicts limp, melting watches rest in a calm landscape—an eerily calm one, to be precise.

If you’re interested in all things Dalí and his spectacular impact on surrealism, then Inside Dalí: an Immersive Exhibition will have you marveling. Located in in Florence along the Arno River in the Cattedrale dell’Immagine—the former Chiesa di Santo Stefano al Ponte (the Cathedral of the Image, former church of Santo Stefano al Ponte)—the exhibition provides a multisensory experience for visitors using a mix of cutting edge technology, images, real artifacts, and illusions. Consisting of a 360 ​​degree multimedia space of 400 square meters, Inside Dalí is an evocative, imaginary dream universe where you can discover the life of one of the greatest 20th century painters.

The exhibition, which runs until Jan. 16, 2022, was developed with the support of the Gala Salvador Dalí Foundation, as well as created and produced by Crossmedia Group and Monogrid (of Florence). The catalog and merchandise displayed in the exhibition’s bookshop were handled by Sillabe publishing house, and the Opera Laboratoria is entrusted to the reception, bookshop, and ticket office.

A beautiful museum area precedes the immersive exhibition experience, containing many lesser-known works of the surrealist painter. This includes his books, his work on advertising campaigns of French railways, and the 100 pieces he created to illustrate the Divine Comedy— which honorably commemorates the 700th anniversary of the death of Dante Alighieri.

The exhibit is open Monday-Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., with the last admission of the evening being at 5 p.m. On Fridays and Saturdays, the exhibition is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., with the last admission of the night being at 7 p.m. They have now also extended their hours to Sundays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., the last admission being at 6 p.m.

Prices for entry include:

Adult: 13 euros

Student: 10 euros

Ages 65+: 10 euros

Ages 5-12: 8 euros

Those with disabilities: 10 euros, companion free if entitled to one

Family of 4 (2 adults, 2 children): 34 euros

Family of 5 (2 adults, 3 children): 40 euros

Family of 6 (2 adults, 4 children): 44 euros

Groups (minimum 10 people): 9 euros*

Schools: 6 euros*

* reservations required at info@insidedali.it

On Thursdays, those over the age of 50 receive entry into the exhibition at a discounted rate for eight euros, and on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, those under the age of 35 also receive entry at a discounted rate for eight euros.

Salvador Dalí had a lasting impact on not only surrealism of the 20th century, but also on the hearts of art lovers for decades after his death. For more information on the exhibition, questions about tickets, and making reservations, call at +39 055 217418, or email info@insidedali.it.