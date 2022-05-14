Kennedy Foundation and Italian Red Cross to hold a Supplies Drive for Families in Need

The Kennedy Foundation in collaboration with the Italian Red Cross will be holding a supplies drive for basic necessities April 23 and 24 in three Lidl supermarket locations.

All supplies collected will be directly distributed to families in need.

Supplies that are the most needed include baby necessities such as diapers, milk and wet wipes. Other important supplies include nonperishable food such as canned tuna, biscuits, pasta and rice.

The Lidl supermarket locations include Via G. D’Annunzio, Via F. Baracca and Via V. Emanuele.

Supplies will be collected from ​​10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 3-5 p.m each day.