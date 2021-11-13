Pinocchio Jazz Reopens

Starting Saturday, Nov. 13, Pinocchio Jazz will make its reentrance to the public scene in Florence with five consecutive Saturdays of jazz performances. Located on Viale Donato Giannotti, the venue has become a historic and prominent piece of Florentine culture with an assortment of musicians and instruments played each weekend.

The first of the five performances will showcase Myrmecoleon on Nov. 13, a duo that combines traditional African dialogues and contemporary improvisations. Of the duo, Massimiliano Milesi will perform pieces on the saxophone and Dudu Kouaté will perform on percussion, xalam, and vocals.

On Nov. 20, Phylum, a trio of three brilliant artists frontiering Tuscan-Italian jazz, will perform. The group will showcase Nazareno Caputo on vibraphone, percussion, and composition, Ferdinando Romano on double bass, and Mattia Galeotti on drums.

The following Saturday, Nov. 27, will be showcasing a special event in which Aruàn Ortiz will perform on the piano, and Don Byron will perform on the saxophone and clarinet.

For the first performance of December taking place on Dec. 4th, the trio of ANOKHI will take the stage. The group will showcase Giorgio Pacorig on piano, Gabriele Evangelista on double bass, and Cristiano Calcagnile on drums.

For the final event on Dec. 11, ROPE presents “In The Moment. The Music of Charlie Haden,” (Hora Records, 2021). This performance will showcase Fabrizio Puglisi on piano, Stefano Senni on double bass, and Zeno De Rossi on drums.

If any of these performances catches your eye, be sure to make a reservation for a beautiful evening of smiles and jazz. The ticket office opens at 9:00 p.m. with each concert starting at 9:45 p.m. Regular tickets cost 13 euro, and tickets for special events are 15 euro. Admission is free for those under the age of 25 depending on table availability.

In accordance with COVID-19 regulations, access to concerts is only authorized with a Green Pass and making a reservation by emailing info@pinocchiojazz.it by the Friday before each concert. Include the name, surname, and telephone number of each visitor and a table can be reserved at no extra cost.

Address: Viale Donato Giannotti, 13, 50126, Florence.