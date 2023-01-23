Pitti Uomo Returns January 10-13

The fair dedicated to contemporary men’s fashion is expanding its temporal and physical horizons, proposes new contents and collaborations and a calendar of events and international launches that will focus on the most interesting and exciting input from the main fashion scenes, in addition to the creativity and savoir faire of companies and designers of international significance. The rendezvous with Pitti Uomo returns to the four-day format, thus giving the entire community the opportunity to organize meetings and visits in a climate of recaptured serenity.

Pitti Uomo will expand its itinerary with special projects that intercept the new desires of today’s lifestyle. This is the direction taken by the return of I Go Out, the section dedicated to the world of experimental outdoor clothing. Protagonists confirm and enrich the Fantastic Classic, Futuro Maschile, Dynamic Attitude, and Superstyling sections, as well as the S|Style sustainable style area focused on green fashion, which are joined by two brand new areas: the special areas of “PITTIPETS” and “the SIGN”, which expand the exhibition spaces of the event, enriching it with new contents.

Pitti Uomo is confirmed as a show capable of creating connections that are always new between different, yet not-so-distant, worlds: a crossover of fashion and lifestyle, which will offer the community of reference an increasingly vast and cutting-edge range of contents and proposals.

Here is How Pitti Uomo 103 Will Be

THE ITALIAN GOVERNMENT and ITALIAN TRADE AGENCY (ITA)

support Pitti Uomo and the winter editions of the fairs

The Italian Government and ITA – the Italian Foreign Trade Promotion and Internationalization Agency which works for Italian companies are promoting the role of Florence in the internationalization strategy for Italian fashion by supporting the Pitti Immagine 2023 winter fairs, offering an essential contribution to the program of incoming delegations of top foreign members of the trade, the communication projects and special events. Moreover, on the occasion of Pitti Uomo, ITA will be presenting the sixth edition of YOUNG ITALIAN START-UPS AROUND THE WORLD, a project aimed at valorizing some of the most promising Made in Italy start-ups, realized in collaboration with Pitti Immagine Tutoring & Consulting and staged in the Main Pavilion of the Fortezza da Basso.

UNICREDIT PITTI IMMAGINE’S MAIN PARTNER

Another rendezvous that is part of Pitti Immagine’s three-year collaboration with UniCredit, the pan European banking Group determined to maintain strong roots in the territories and a wide-ranging relationship with the communities in which it operates, supporting them on multiple fronts. The focus of the collaboration with UniCredit is manifested at Pitti Uomo 103 by its support of the S|Style sustainable style project, the platform for responsible menswear brands and the program of rendezvous at the UniCredit Theatre, the arena inside the Fortezza da Basso where, during the fair, there will be talks and conversations dedicated to sustainability and innovation, encompassing fashion, economics, retail and lifestyle. “The support the bank gives to Pitti Immagine” emphasizes Renato Miraglia, Head of Wealth Management & Private Banking Italy UniCredit, “is further confirmation of UniCredit’s determination to accompany the development of the territory. In fact, it is carried out on several fronts, through the daily commitment of our people and our network, and also supports special initiatives of importance for the communities and the

production fabric. Our main objective is to offer a prompt response to their requirements. For this reason, for example, in September we launched UniCredit for Italy, an operational program through which we will also be making available a maximum of € 5 billion to help companies and citizens cope with the rises in energy costs and raw materials and with the global economic downturn. It is with these initiatives that UniCredit strengthens its role as a partner for the sustainable development of the country.”

THE INTERNATIONAL BUYERS

The buyers from the most important international department stores, experimental shops and boutiques and the online retailers who have already confirmed their presence at Pitti Uomo 103 include names like: 10 Corso Como (South Korea), Al Tayer Insignia – Harvey Nichols and Bloomingdale’s (UAE), Alshaya –Harvey Nichols (Kuwait), Barneys Japan (Japan), Bergdorf & Goodman (US), Bloomingdale’s (US), Browns (UK), BSTN (Germany), C.Wirschke (Germany), Corner (Spain), Departamento (US), DFS – La Samaritaine (France), Galeries Lafayette (UAE), Gerardo (Spain), Giulio (UK), Graenicher Mode (Switzerland), Harvey Nichols (UK), Harvey Nichols (Qatar), Highsnobiety (Germany), Holt Renfrew (Canada), Homme+ (Spain), Htown (UK), Hudson’s Bay (Canada), Isetan Mitsukoshi (Japan), MAF (UAE), Meclads (South Korea), My Theresa (Germany), Neiman Marcus (US), Nordstrom (US), Opener (South Korea), Opia (Switzerland), Printemps (France), Printemps (Qatar), Rubaiyat (Saudi Arabia), Saks Fifth Avenue (US), Silver Deer (Mexico), Smets (Luxembourg), Sok (Finland), Ssense (Canada), Takashimaya (Japan), The Business (UK), Tom Greyhound (South Korea), Tom Greyhound Paris (France), Trends (Taiwan), Très Bien (Sweden), United Arrows (Japan), Voo store (Germany), Wood Wood (Denmark), Worksout (South Korea), Wrong Weather (Portugal). PITTIWAY: the new theme of the 2023 Pitti Immagine winter fashion shows The desire to restart is present in all of us, but choosing the best direction and orientation, while making the right decisions is not easy. Directions, stimuli, inspirations, and needs are not always congruent with one another, and it’s not possible to proceed in a straight line. PITTIWAY, the theme of the up-and-coming Pitti Immagine winter shows, is the result of a joint effort between creative talents and artists of the highest level, coordinated by creative director Angelo Figus. PITTIWAY interprets today’s moods and ambitions, transforming them into the leitmotif of the ad campaigns and settings present at the Fortezza da Basso. A chromatic and dynamic result, combining pop and street themes, which in the campaign conceived for Pitti Uomo 103 is expressed in the video presented by director Leonardo Corallini and interpreted by the dancer Giampaolo Gobbi.

“PITTIWAY underlines the many possible choices we must consider in order to exit from the complicated global gridlock”, says Agostino Poletto, general director of Pitti Immagine. “In this moment that is difficult, yet also creative, innovative, and diverse, the Pitti Immagine shows will be a compass for defining new directions, conceiving possible pathways, and considering the possible choices to then restart. At the Fortezza, there will be routes, turn signals, curves, and U-turns for cruising at fast speeds. A sometimes-contradictory pathway that demonstrates an inexhaustible energy: the same that leads towards the new directions, which are all still possible, of the future”.

THE PROTAGONIST BRANDS*

759 brands in total 40% of which from abroad All the brands participating in Pitti Uomo 103 at the Fortezza da Basso are also showcasing their collections on the Pitti Connect digital platform.

THE PITTI UOMO ITINERARY

Some important new features will trace a new and multi-faceted exhibition itinerary inside the Fortezza da Basso.

The number of sections is growing but, above all, the outlook has been extended to include new product categories chosen according to precise market trends.

The I Go Out section returns and joins Fantastic Classic, Futuro Maschile, Dynamic Attitude, Superstyling and the special project, S|Style sustainable style, dedicated to responsible men’s fashion.

Plus, there are two new special areas dedicated to design and to the world of pets.

New: the return of I GO OUT

The passion for open spaces and nature sports meets the most advanced stylistic research, merging into a new lifestyle perspective. I GO OUT returns to Pitti Uomo, the section of the fair that interprets contemporary outdoor style trends, aimed at the best concept stores and the most demanding e-shops. The Sala della Ronda will, once again, be hosting this specific section with its across-the-board offering of brands selling international clothing, accessories and objects for outdoor living that are capable of dialoguing with the metropolitan context and experimental fashion. Innovative products that combine style and performance, functionality and design ambition, as well as objects that blend environmentally friendly philosophy and a creativity that looks towards travel and photography. The protagonist brands include: Alba Optics, Cotopaxi, Coxmoore, Ræburn, Holden, Holubar X Vibram, Holubar X Nigel Cabourn, Keen, Streim, Subu, Teva, True Tribe, Yarmouth Oilskins, Yogi.

New exhibition projects being launched at the Fortezza:

the SIGN The new frontiers of lifestyle design at Pitti Uomo

Pitti Uomo is opening up to the world of design and launches, in collaboration with the communication agency Ghost Studio, to present the SIGN: a new special area dedicated to objects, the most innovative, unexpected and indispensable furnishing and style accessories. A highly select proposal of brands and names which are able to inspire and offer new creative and business input. With its creative excellences marked by a high level of originality and innovation, the special area will be located in the Sala delle Nazioni, inside the itinerary of the Superstyling section that showcases the fair’s experimental collections.

PITTI PETS

The fashion side of the world of pets

For the first time Pitti Uomo will be dedicating an exclusive space to accessories and lifestyle products designed for the animals that are closest to us. A special area will be staged at the Polveriera dedicated to the world that revolves around dogs and cats, expressly designed by Ilaria Marelli, architect and designer who has worked with major international lifestyle brands. A new exhibition project that turns the spotlight on a selection of 15 brands revolutionizing the world of pets with their clothing, accessories, pet care products, objects, and homeware. This is a novelty with which Pitti Uomo aims to intercept a strongly expanding market segment, and tell buyers and the press how fashionable leads and kennels can be.

Here are some of the names already confirmed: 2.8 Duepuntootto, Baurdelle, Frida Firenze, Genuina Pet Food, Lollipet, Manto, Mjo, Omniagioia, Paola Navone per 2.8 Duepuntootto, Pelo Foundation, Poldo Dog Couture, The Painter’s Wife.

The itinerary across the sections and the different souls of menswear

FANTASTIC CLASSIC

The evolution of classic style in its most innovative and contemporary forms. A selection of influential brands that, reworking the more traditional codes of menswear, experiment with a continuous update of timeless themes, searching for unprecedented details and combinations. From technical outerwear to tailored pants, from distinctive accessories to luxury knitwear, collections look beyond tradition while offering an impeccable wardrobe. The FANTASTIC CLASSIC brands include:

Altea, AT.P.CO, Brooksfield, Brunello Cucinelli, Crockett & Jones, Cruciani, Cruna, Devore Incipit, Doriani Cashmere, Doucal’s, Edward Green, F. Hammann, Fedeli, Gloverall, Gms75, Gran Sasso, Grenfell, Hand Picked, Herno, Herno Laminar, Hettabretz, Ic Irish Crone, Incotex Blue Division, Inis Meáin Ireland, Kired, L’impermeabile, Loake, Luigi Borrelli Napoli, Manuel Ritz, Marco Castelli, Marco Pescarolo Napoli, Nobis, Paoloni, Pasotti, Paul & Shark, People Of Shibuya, Piacenza Cashmere 1733, Piquadro, Regenesi, Richard J. Brown Italian Luxury Denim, Roy Roger’s, Sand Menswear, Sera Fine Silk, Seraphin, Sonrisa Camiceria Uomo, Spektre Eyewear, Stefano Ricci, Stetson, Tateossian London, Tatras, Tbd Eyewear, Tmb, Windsor, Xacus.

FUTURO MASCHILE

Futuro Maschile, always among the most appreciated sections of Pitti Uomo, presents on the Top Floor of the Central Pavilion its journey through the most evolved contemporary menswear. From an elegance that extends beyond the formal to a crossover proposal tailored for the lifestyle of today’s man. Future Maschile

continues to reinvent itself with each edition, presenting the casual attitude of conscious menswear designed to mix & match classics and sportswear. The FUTURO MASCHILE brands include: Acqua Delle Langhe, Ant45, Arma, Avant Toi, Bonastre, Buttertea, Cellardoor, De Bonne Facture, D-Vec, East Harbour Surplus, Faliero Sarti, Felisi, Gavazzeni, Graylab, Hannes Roether, Hansen Garments, Heschung, Hestra, Ikiji, Johnstons Of Elgin, Knitbrary, Lodenfrey, Ma’ Ry’ Ya, Manikomio Dsgn, Mario Portolano, Mate, Max Rohr, Mey Story, Nine: Inthe: Morning, Orbium, Pantofola D’oro 1886, Paraboot, Pence 1979, Pierre Louis Mascia, Roberto Collina, Ron Dorff, Salvatore Santoro, Scaglione, Tela Genova, The Cambridge Satchel Company, Theodore Herald, Timothée Paris, Tricker’s, Valstar, Ys Army, Yves Salomon.

DYNAMIC ATTITUDE

The passion for a dynamic lifestyle motivates those who wear Dynamic Attitude’s collections. Here are the reference brands that can blend sportswear and streetwear into their collections. Freedom and comfort become a daily mantra, translated into elegant designs, contaminated by vintage references but also innovative and energetic, with a technological soul. The DYNAMIC ATTITUDE brands include:

After Label, Alphatauri, American Vintage, Antony Morato, Bikkembergs, Blundstone, Brandblack, Brekka, Canadian, Cape Horn, Cycle, Daniele Fiesoli, Duno, Dynamo Camp, Ecoalf, Fila, Filson, Holubar, Holubar X Denham, Invicta, Juicy Couture, Kangaroos, Karl Kani, Knt Kiton New Textures, Lion Of Porches, Liu Jo Men’s Collection, Lotto, Melissa, MC2 Saint Barth, Mou, Mwm Mod Wave Movement, Rodd & Gunn New Zealand, Rossignol, Saint James, Save The Duck, Shoe, Spiewak, Southpole, Sun68, Swims, Ucon Acrobatics, Unity, Voile Blanche, Wushu Ruyi, Zèta, Zoo York

SUPERSTYLING

The search for new stylistic codes that anticipate trends. Out-of-the-box aesthetic choices supported by sartorial skills, capable of capturing new identities and responding to today’s multifaceted expressive demands. A selection of highly-creative international brands with an experimental attitude in terms of style and materials emphasized in their gender-neutral cuts and no-season proposals.

The SUPERSTYLING brands include:

Aether, Aymara, Barbed, Bask In The Sun, By The Oak, C.O.F Studio, Captain Santors, Chez Nous, Epice Paris, Flower Mountain, Gallia Knit Project, Gitman Bros. Est 1978, Harris Wharf London Haver Sack Honor The Gift, Hunq, John Smedley, Kado-Press, Kanpekina, Kappy Design, Kardo, La Paz, Manifattura Ceccarelli, Mnc Atelier, Moonstar, Nanamica, Noyoco, Numero Uno, Oao Footwear, Objectx, Olow, Only The Blind, Original Madras Trading Co., Outland, Peppino Peppino Denim, Regal, Rifò, Samuel Zelig, Sanders, Souq, Superduper, The Chino Revived, The Shoe Of Life By H.Katsukawa.

S|STYLE

This is the sixth edition of S|Style, the Fondazione Pitti Discovery exhibition project curated by fashion jour-nalist Giorgia Cantarini. In the Sala delle Nazioni, a special area showcases the most exciting collections – scouted globally and bringing together experimental styles and environmental issues – from a selection of young names and cool designers that operate eco-responsibly. The S|Style project was realized thanks to Pitti Immagine’s collaboration with UniCredit, which is dedicated to the themes of sustainability and innova-tion. Among the brands already confirmed: Dhruv Kapoor, Isnurh, Junk, Kemkes, Margn, Maxime and Waste Yarn Project.

The Pitti Uomo 103 Guests

MARTINE ROSE is Guest Designer

The designer of Anglo-Jamaican origin will premiere the Fall-Winter 2023-24 collection of the label that bears her name in Florence at a special event – on Thursday, January 12 – in a location to be revealed. “I’m so honoured to be showing as part of Pitti Uomo in January. Pitti were celebrating mens design way ahead of the curve and many of the designers I respect have been a part of it. We are all so excited to come to Florence, a city I love, with our next collection!” Martine Rose

Jan-Jan Van Essche is Designer Project

The Belgian designer will be bringing his fluid and essential concept of fashion to Florence in a one-of-a-kind unique event, scheduled for Wednesday 11 January. “This will be our first show ever, so it’s going to be a special event for us in any case. To be able to hold this first show in the unique atmosphere of the city of Firenze makes it extra special, something I could have only dreamed of. We feel very much supported in creating the presentation and are very motivated to make it an unforgettable moment.” Jan-Jan Van Essche

(see specific press release)

The special events at this edition also include:

PIERRE-LOUIS MASCIA presents PHILOCALIE at Palazzo Antinori

Alongside the brand’s participation at the Fortezza da Basso, on Wednesday, January 11, Pierre-Louis Mascia presents the special event PHILOCALIE: an anthology that encompasses nature, culture, art, and fashion and that finds expression in the fabrics made by Achille Pinto, who will celebrate fifteen years of partnership with the brand in 2023. During the event, guests will be able to attend an experiential installation inside an extraordinary and intimate place, Palazzo Antinori, where the Fall Winter 2023/24 collection will be showcased.

PALAZZO FINLANDESE presents VAIN with a special event & party

As part of Pitti Uomo 103, Juni Communications and SSAW Magazine are bringing back the “Palazzo Finlandese” events series. This January, the event will host a special presentation of the AW23 collection and party of VAIN, an interdisciplinary design project launched by artist and creative director Jimi Vain in 2019 in Helsinki and a testament to what it means to be creative in the digital age. The AW23 collection is an ode to rural Finland in the early 2000s, where Jimi Vain grew up, featuring high-quality materials, a gothic aesthetic inspired by rap, metal, and nu metal, and strong silhouettes.

The world of CHATEAU ORLANDO in the Sala delle Nazioni The brainchild of British artist and designer Luke Edward Hall, Château Orlando is a brand specializing in clothing, accessories, home decor, and lifestyle proposals. For the first time, Château Orlando brings its eclectic world to Pitti Uomo with a special installation in the Sala delle Nazioni revealing its romantic, irreverent inspiration and aesthetic of geometric patterns and color contrasts. An eclectic mix of classical and contemporary art, ancient villas and lush gardens, music, vintage clothes, folklore and mythology, flowers, books, and travel await you in this magical place somewhere between literary enchantment and realism.

HIGHLIGHTS @ Pitti Uomo 103

The Fortezza da Basso and Florence become the platform for launching previews, projects, important anniversaries and special collaborations. Here is a series of previews and special participations on stage in January:

_ BIKKEMBERGS A preview of the new concept stores, new licenses, and new partners

Bikkembergs returns to Pitti Uomo in the Sala della Volta, which on the occasion will be set up as the new concept store conceived for the next monobrand openings: a tactile mix that plays upon metallic surfaces, white lacquering, the logo of the maison, and a touch of sporty blue. The brand will present all the new FW23 collections and some of the new licenses that have already become part of the Bikkembergs world, including for example Calzaturificio Rodolfo Zengarini and Principe. At the same time, the FW23 collections of a new partner will be exhibited.

_ ECOALF Novelties from the FW23 collection and a photocall at the Fortezza On the occasion of Pitti Uomo 103, Ecoalf presents its FW23 collection made up by 60% single-material fabrics, a feature that will allow the clothes of the collection to be easily recycled, without ending up in a landfill. Among these, are iconic overcoats in 100% recycled polyester and the items from the premium Ecoalf 1.0 line, which use merino wool 100% derived from the ancient practice of transhumance. During the days of the show, the brand will also launch the photocall “Because There is no Planet B”, with the aim of inspiring change and increasing awareness about the need to protect our planet. Visitors will have the chance to participate in a special Give Away from the Because collection.

_ HOLUBAR celebrates the 75th anniversary of the brand with 3 special projects:

– Nigel Cabourn X Holubar. The Guru of heritage Nigel Cabourn has joined Holubar in an absolutely innovative project that he will present himself in the I GO OUT section: the Orange Label, developed together with the Holubar team, is a non-traditional reinterpretation of the brand’s iconic items, representing the top-of-the-line of the collection, both for its unconventional silhouettes and use of extremely sophisticated materials, reserved for a limited number of retailers worldwide;

– Denham X Holubar. Jason Denham and his team have developed a project that positions itself at the crossroads between fashion and function, a mini collection that combines the outerwear know-how of Holubar with the expertise of Denham The Jeanmaker in trousers and jerseys, for a unique look that immediately recalls the outdoors, but in a completely unconventional way.

– Vibram X Holubar. Vibram and Holubar – already partners in North America during the Fifties – have developed a technical shoe based on the archive of both brands. The result is an interchangeable ankle boot characterized by a futuristic look and incredible practicality, which is once again reserved for just a few select retailers worldwide.

_ PIQUADRO Outerwear Collection Launch

Piquadro debuts its outerwear collection at Pitti Uomo, a functional, technical and comfortable “slasher” garments collection designed by Israeli Art Director Yossi Cohen.

_ SUPERDUPER feat. Lorenzo Jova

Following the success of the special collaboration launched in conjunction with the Jova Beach Party tour in the summer, SUPERDUPER presents a new creative project with Lorenzo Jovanotti at Pitti Uomo. A real collection where the hat is kaleidoscopically declined in all its forms and nuances, a six-handed creative journey fueled by a shared vision and mutual respect.

_ JECKERSON

From Heritage to Future

Pitti welcomes Jeckerson’s A-W 24 collection, which captures the needs of the present with its evolving iconic 5-pocket trousers. A contemporary architectural, photographic, and aesthetic language will reveal the brand’s new attitude. Italian craftsmanship, shapes, volumes, fabrics, and washes are enhanced by a refined color palette for a reinvented concept of relaxed elegance. The future of Jeckerson begins at Pitti.

_ WP. LAVORI in corso presents Filson, Blundstone and Spiewak

At Pitti Uomo 103, the international group WP. Lavori in corso takes us on a journey into tradition with historic American brand Filson’s FW23 collection, a symbol of durable and functional outdoor clothing, along with Blundstone footwear and the proposals of Spiewak, another iconic American workwear brand.

_ MAC JEANS debuts at Pitti Uomo

The “designed in Germany, loved worldwide” fashion label MAC JEANS brings 50 years of quality, great fits, style, and responsible resource use to Pitti Uomo 103. Recently named a finalist for the German Sustainability Award, an award with a European scope, the company has consistently introduced innovative products and experimented with resource-saving raw materials. A market leader in the field of trousers, the heartbeat at MAC is denim.

_ CIESSE PIUMINI

The evolution of the Ciesse Piumini world: iconic garments with a contemporary twist Ciesse Piumini returns to Pitti, telling its story from the beginning with iconic garments. A contemporary offer will bring together performance, technology, adventure, challenge, and discovery. Nature inspires the collection with fabrics and colors that reflect the earth’s shades, adapting perfectly to urban adventures.

_ WINDSOR.

The new Berlin-inspired collection and a special recycled cashmere capsule

The premium Swiss brand Windsor, with a 130-year history, offers a sophisticated symbiosis of timeless contemporary design, impeccable fits, and exceptional fabrics. Windsor will present its new FW23 collection during Pitti Uomo, inspired by Berlin’s unique atmosphere and rebellious, creative spirit – “the coolest city in the world” – along with its new Windsor. x Black Noir collaboration, which focuses on upcycling and sustainability through a unique recycled cashmere knitwear capsule collection.

_ RODD & GUNN NEW ZEALAND

The premium “Made in New Zealand” menswear brand returns to Pitti Uomo to present its new collection and world with a special presentation: an experience totally centered around wool, in collaboration with Woolmark, which will project the show’s public into the sheep farms located high up in the mountains of New Zealand.

Among the important brands returning to Pitti Uomo 103

It is a testament to Pitti Uomo’s international vocation that reference brands of the menswear and fashion world return to this edition, including:

Altea, Begg x Co, Gloverall, Edward Green, Heschung, Hestra, Hettabretz, Inis Meáin, Mey Story, Quartz Co., Rossignol, Tricker’s, WANT Les Essentiels, Yves Salomon.

THE INTERNATIONAL COLLABORATIONS AT THE FORTEZZA DA BASSO

At this edition the chapter of international collaborations sees the return of Scandinavian Manifesto and two new creative projects from Japan.

_ SCANDINAVIAN MANIFESTO

The most innovative Nordic fashion scene finds its space at Pitti Uomo in the Scandinavian Manifesto exhibition project, one of the leading and most consolidated international collaborations at Pitti Immagine. Once again at this edition, a selection of collections designed by reference brands and up-and-coming fashion designers from Denmark, Sweden and Norway will be renewing the partnership between Pitti Uomo and Revolver Copenaghen, the reference fair platform for Scandinavian fashion brands.

At the Costruzioni Lorenesi, the brands that have already confirmed their participation at this edition include Adnym, Another Aspect, Berner Kühl, Rue de Tokyo, Jan Machenhauer, Les Deux. This edition also features the world premiere of the Atlas Works and Days collection, a brand launched by designer Raphael Godfrey that combines workwear and naval-inspired archival garments with innovative materials and techniques.

_ J∞QUALITY FACTORY BRAND PROJECT

This edition of Pitti Uomo also features the special participation of J∞QUALITY FACTORY BRAND PROJECT. The project brings together eleven J∞QUALITY-certified Japanese manufacturers that have invited Yuya Nakata of the POSTELEGANT brand as design director for the occasion. In a dedicated area inside Futuro Maschile, these excellences in Japanese craftsmanship will present a series of garments that, in terms of materials, patterns, sewing specifications, and comfort, offer clothes designed to transcend time, generation, and gender differences to be loved forever

_ JLIA JAPAN LEATHER BOOTH

JLIA (Japan Leather and Leather Goods Industries Association), which since 1986 has been specialized in promoting and developing Japanese leather goods, presents at Pitti Uomo the “JLIA Japan leather booth”. To the Fortezza da Basso the project brings six leather industry brand leaders, which stand out for the high quality and design of their collections. The brand protagonists are: Kado-Press, Kanpekina, Numero Uno, OAO Footwear, Regal, The Shoe of Life by H.Katsukawa.

AT THE FORTEZZA IN COLLABORATION WITH PITTI IMMAGINE:

_ HISTORES at Pitti Uomo 103

Histores, the association of around 45 multibrand stores, expands across Europe with the addition of Braun Hamburg. Braun Hamburg joined Histores due to their mutual passion for beauty and high-quality products, and their desire to dialogue and network. Histores returns to Florence at the Fortezza da Basso with a space dedicated to exclusive capsule collections with Valstar, Kired, Fedeli and Red. Hindustrie, the association’s private label, expands on its initial knitwear offering with a focus on cashmere, and adds to the Histores man’s wardrobe range with trousers and accessories. During Pitti Uomo, the association will hold its general assembly and the presentation of the Jacob Cohën capsule, as well as a special cocktail event sponsored by Red Socks.

_ The collaboration with THE BEST SHOPS – CAMERA BUYER ITALIA

At this edition of Pitti Uomo, Pitti Immagine’s consolidated collaboration also continues with Camera Buyer Italia, the association that unites and represents the best luxury multi-brand stores in Italy in order to offer members a series of services to welcome them to the Fortezza da Basso during their visit to the fair.

Among the special participations:

_ FASHION DESIGN EXHIBITION by Polimoda Pitti renews its collaboration with Florence’s Polimoda fashion school. At this edition of Pitti Uomo, Polimoda will present an installation at the Fortezza da Basso that puts past and future in dialogue. Third-year fashion design students reinterpreted historical garments from the Historisches Museum in Frankfurt. An opportunity to see how Gen Z redefines the fashion of the past century on a continuum between tailoring and digital technology.

Also at the Fortezza on the occasion of Pitti Uomo:

_ The presentation of the association LE MANI DI NAPOLI

On Wednesday, January 11, in the Arbiter magazine lounge, Pitti Uomo also hosts the presentation of “Le mani di Napoli,” the first association that brings together master artisans of excellence in the world-famous “made in Naples” quality fashion supply chain. As chaired by Giancarlo Maresca and with Damiano Annunziato as vice president, the “club of excellence” currently includes 19 master artisans in tailoring, shirtmaking, shoemaking, glove-making, tie-making, and trouser-making. On the occasion of Pitti Uomo, the association will also recognize the protagonists of Neapolitan craftsmanship excellence with awards and special honors.

PITTI CONNECT

In parallel with the physical fair, Pitti Immagine will once again be presenting a packed program of special projects, exclusive formats, and online events on The Billboard in order to continue to maximize the exhibitors’ proposals and initiatives on the Pitti Connect global platform: uomo.pittimmagine.com

Plus, online it will always be possible to relive the experience of the physical fair with videos and daily Reports and special multimedia content published during the fair and after it has ended.