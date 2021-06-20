After more than one year and a half, Pitti Uomo returns this summer from June 30 to July 2.

The fair hits this summer its 100 edition after the pandemic has prevented both last summer and last winter’s edition, and is also quite an important opportunity for Florence to re-embrace her international dimension after a long time.

The exhibition has been announced to be different from the past due to a new concept of ‘distances’, people’s movements and interactions. As usual, some of the most important national and international brands of fashion meanswear will display their newest collections.

Special guest this summer will be the South African fashion designer Thebe Magugu.

Among the showcasing brands are 070 Studio, Alea, Amedeo Testoni, Barbour, Baracuta, Briglia 1949, Brunello Cucinelli, C.P.Company, Corcs, Caruso, Doucal’s, Herno Laminar, Invicta, L’Impermeabile, Manuel Ritz, Lardini, Paoloni, Munich X, Pal Zileri, Paul & Shark, Roy Roger’s, Schneriders, and Tatras.

As in the last two fairs before the pandemic, special attention will be dedicated to Eco-suistainable menswear.

As Pitti Uomo will not be the only fair this summer, following are the dates of the others as well:

Pitti Immagine Filati, 28-30.06 2021, Stazione Leopolda, Florence



Pitti Immagine Uomo, 30.06-02.07 2021, Fortezza da Basso, Florence



Pitti Immagine Bimbo, 30.06-02.07 2021, Fortezza da Basso, Florence



Fragranze, 17-19.09.2021, Stazione Leopolda, Florence

There quite satisfaction in this return.

“Being the first to return to the physical fair format, we are aware of our responsibility towards the entire fashion sector and the institutions (Italian Government, ITA Italian Trade Agency, Florence City Council, Tuscany Region, entrepreneurial associations) that have shown great confidence in and consideration for our work. It is for this reason that our whole company structure is working non-stop to organize the fairs with the maximum possible participation of exhibitors, buyers and journalists. We aim to meet the Pitti standard in terms of the quality and the energy as well as the expectations of the companies and, thinking in particular of Pitti Uomo, it will be a 100th edition characterized by positivity and pride,” said Agostino Poletto, general director of Pitti Immagine.

For more information see the fairs’ official website: https://uomo.pittimmagine.com/en