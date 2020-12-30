The future of study abroad and immigration laws for students

By Samantha Woodward

Friday, Dec. 18, the Association of American College and University Programs in Italy (AACUPI) replaced the adminitration’ss old stay permit for US students attending school programs in Italy with the traditional declaration of presence, “dichiarazione di presenza”. This “dichiarazione di presenza” requires a filing by students for a summer term or for programs in Italy that last 90 days or less along with a declaration of guarantee, “dichiarazione di garanzia”.

The new law, approved by the AACUPI over Zoom, allows students to remain in Italy for up to 150 consecutive days without requiring the students to request a stay permit. The law went into effect on Dec. 20.

This month, Italian authorities passed a set of immigration laws, one of which specifically concerning studying abroad programs in Italy. The law is still requiring student visas for those staying longer than 90 days.

In an e-mail sent to Florence News, Director of the International Studies Institute (ISI) of Florence, Dr. Stefano Baldassarri breaks down this new legislation.

“What [it] has canceled is such annoying, expensive, and time -consuming procedures … like taking students to the local post office, buying postal kits to request the old “stay permit”, take students to the police stations for finger printing and collecting biometric data etc.,” Baldassari said.

Students around the world have had to make alterations to their collegiate learning experiences as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. One experience hit severely hard is students abilities to travel and gain knowledge abroad.

Since March, students have been forced to return home from their abroad countries as well as cancel their foreseeable plans to study in other parts of the world.