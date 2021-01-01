Veronica Montegut vs. Fast Car & Payday Advances Inc

Case Overview

On 27, 2015 Small Claims case was filed by Montegut, Veronica, against Fast Auto & Payday Loans Inc; Dba : Fast Auto Loans, in the jurisdiction of San Diego County january.

Situation Details

Instance Quantity

Filing Date

27, 2015 january

Filing Location

Hillcrest County, CA

Filing Court Home

Category

Events

Situation History

Date Type Title – Description papers Jan 01, 2018 Action purchase on Court Fee Waiver, filed by Montegut, Veronica, on 02/03/2015, has expired. Mar 18, 2015 Document Filed Minutes finalized for Small Claims Court test heard 03/18/2015 10:15:00 AM. Mar 18, 2015 Action Court ordered action that is entire without prejudice. Feb 17, 2015 Action evidence of Service of Claim and purchase to Defendant – Certified Mail by Clerk filed by Montegut, Veronica. Relates to: Fast Auto & pay day loans Inc Feb 03, 2015 Document Filed Amended Plaintiff’s order and claim to attend Small Claims Court filed by Montegut, Veronica. Identifies: Fast Auto & payday advances Inc Jan 27, 2015 Document Filed instance initiation form printed. Jan 27, 2015 Action Small Claims Court test planned for 03/18/2015 at 10:15:00 have always been at North County in N-11 . Jan 27, 2015 Action Case assigned to Department N-11. Jan 27, 2015 Action Request to Waive Court charges filed by Montegut, Veronica. Means: Fast Auto & pay day loans Inc Jan 27, 2015 Action Application for Order to provide the Secretary of State filed by Montegut, Veronica. Relates to: Fast Auto & pay day loans Inc; Nations Recovery

