without a doubt about Plenty of Fish

POF / Plenty of Fish вЂ” intimate predators

This dating website is packed with intimate predators, sociopaths and narcassists. I became intimately assualted by one yesterday who’s a health care provider, making use of their status to attract ladies in to assualt them intimately. We complained to POF via e-mail nevertheless they ignored me personally!! I’d like an abundance of Fish to handle the problems of intimate predators as well as other people that are vile their web site and also to ban them.

Exactly just just What did the authorities do when you informed them which you had been intimately assaulted?

Noel Devine letterkenny

Prolific abuser of internet dating sites, particularly POF and Badoo.

Has inflicted injuries that are appalling a girl

Their lies are endless in which he has their tales well rehearsed !!

Bing Noel Devine Letterkenny.

POF / Plenty of Fish вЂ” deletion of accounts/lack of customer care

I’ve tried calling POF client service by e-mail, through the assistance solution and also by e-mail once more. POF has you chase your fix that is own through desk and does not respond to any email messages. I will be once again asking for my accounts newlife306 and looknorthof49 both be deleted. I would personally delete them myself but can not login and my demands for assistance with that because well have actually gone unresolved. We request these records be deleted instantly. It must not be this difficult to request help and obtain outcomes from the business because big as POF

POF / loads of Fish вЂ” online dating sites

My Account ended up being hacked more than a week ago & an imposter is utilizing my identity. I’ve contacted the help desk via e-mail several times & I had no reaction. I am unhappy at all. Please can someone contact me personally & sort this down! The thing is with my initial account Emerson990, i’ve a duplicate account later on account in the email that is same given that initial one had been changed by the imposter. We upgraded to your premium registration & have a record associated with re payment http://catholicmatch.reviews We made. Please can you help sort this away. Best Wishes Emerson Pope

There is certainly an account that is fake of gf with this web site along with her photos being obtained from her Facebook account.

An individual title is вЂEmilyLou1992′ the place is Liverpool

There is a crime reference number which includes been raised which is: NFRC190402913855

Lots of seafood have already been emailed whilst still being absolutely absolutely nothing happens to be done. Image below may be the fake account

POF / Plenty of Fish вЂ” cyberbullying

I know that when you’ve been deleted you can’t rejoine, my very first account had been a upgraded account together with 2 directly after we’re maybe perhaps not, but when I’ve maybe perhaps maybe not broken of one’s guidelines while using the my account, i believe it is unfare that the exact same guy is after me around and reporting me and so I have deleted, he’s got done this today, he messaged me personally telling me personally my records are not appearing to final long . therefore to my understanding this is certainly cyber bullying, we’m hoping pof that you don’t tolerate this, i’d like my account straight straight back however, if this will be never to take place il be extremely disappointed, but at the very least you need to ban him from pof, as your enabling a bully to victimise me personally !, my title is nickys21, and my e-mail is [protected]@yahoo , my original up graded had been nicky.[protected]@googlemail , their name is jonboy7979, do not allow this guy to believe it really is okay to intimidate and bully a female. Many thank Nicky brown

